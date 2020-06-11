Sports Minute: No cheers at Colonial to drown out expletive on broadcast

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - There was quite a reaction to an impressive birdie in the PGA Tour’s even without spectators there to cheer. A very audible “F-bomb” was heard at the start of Golf Channel’s telecast of the Colonial. It’s the first PGA Tour event in 90 days. The first shot from the afternoon round the network showed was Jon Rahm chipping in at the par-3 eighth hole. Rahm was still being shown on the screen when someone off camera was heard dropping the expletive in describing the shot. It wasn't clear who said it. Commentator Jim Nantz apologized on air to anyone offended by what they heard.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.