Sports Minute: No fans, no work: Arena workers caught in sports shutdown
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI (AP) - The total economic impact of the loss of sports and other events because of the coronavirus pandemic is impossible to calculate. It’ll reach the billions, easily. Tickets aren’t being sold, so teams and leagues and organizing bodies lose money. Fans aren’t going to events that aren’t happening, so taxi drivers and ride-share operators have no one to ferry to and from those places. Hotel rooms will be empty. Many teams already have plans to try to help, but no one knows yet how much this will cost and how long the sports shutdown will last.
