Sports Minute: Nutall leads Sam Houston State past Houston Baptist 77-73

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Sophomore Zach Nutall scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor and Sam Houston State held off upset-minded Houston Baptist 77-73. Nutall sank 2 of 4 shots from 3-point range with three assists and two steals for the Bearkats (18-10, 11-6 Southland Conference). Ian DuBose topped the Huskies (3-22, 3-13) with 20 points. DuBose was 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 at the free-throw line.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.