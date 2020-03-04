Sports Minute: Oliver leads second-half surge in Old Dominion's 84-59

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A.J. Oliver II had 20 points _ 16 in the second half _ and 12 rebounds as Old Dominion defeated UTSA 84-59. Tied at 31-all at halftime, Old Dominion scored a season-high 53 points in the second half, with Oliver scoring 11 points in a 19-0 run that left the Monarchs ahead 66-41 with nine minutes left. Keaton Wallace had 18 points for the Roadrunners. Jhivvan Jackson, who came in as the nation's second-leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, scored 14 for UTSA.

