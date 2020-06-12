Sports Minute: Olympic boxer Fuchs still fighting through tumultuous year
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
Ginny Fuchs thought her biggest challenge of the year would be managing her obsessive compulsive disorder during a pandemic while still training to box at the Olympics. Then 2020 got even crazier for the U.S. Olympic flyweight hopeful. The Tokyo Games were postponed, adding another delay to the dreams of a tenacious fighter who has spent a decade working toward her first Olympic appearance. She failed a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency test, only to be cleared by USADA when the agency determined the two banned substances had been passed to her by her boyfriend.
