Sports Minute: Ondrasek, Pomykal score in FC Dallas' opening win over Union

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Zdenek Ondrasek and Paxton Pomykal scored and Jesse Gonzalez made three saves to help FC Dallas beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night in their MLS season opener. Ondrasek opened the scoring in the 61st minute on a shot from the center of the box. Pomykal connected ion the first minute of stoppage time with a shot from 15 yards from the right side of the box.Andre Blake made three saves for Philadelphia.

