Sports Minute: Ouch: Offshore sports book sets odds for Astros' HBPs
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred’s stern warning that the intentional beaning of Houston Astros in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal hasn’t stopped an offshore sports book from putting lines on a variety bets related to their plunking. The player who’s the favorite to get hit the most according to these odds? Third baseman Alex Bregman, whose press conference apology last week was not well-received.
