Sports Minute: Pacers' Oladipo sits vs. Spurs with right knee swelling

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Indiana guard Victor Oladipo missed the Pacers' game against San Antonio after experiencing swelling in his right knee. Oladipo returned to action Jan. 20 from a ruptured quad tendon that forced him to miss more than a full calendar year. Pacers coach Nate McMillan said it’s too early to know how long Oladipo will be out. Oladipo is averaging 12.0 points in 10 games this season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.