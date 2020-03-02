Sports Minute: Pacers' Oladipo sits vs. Spurs with right knee swelling
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Indiana guard Victor Oladipo missed the Pacers' game against San Antonio after experiencing swelling in his right knee. Oladipo returned to action Jan. 20 from a ruptured quad tendon that forced him to miss more than a full calendar year. Pacers coach Nate McMillan said it’s too early to know how long Oladipo will be out. Oladipo is averaging 12.0 points in 10 games this season.
