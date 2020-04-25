Sports Minute: Panthers make history, use all 7 picks on defensive players

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers used all seven of their draft picks to bolster a defense that allowed 29.4 points per game last season, the most in franchise history. It's the first time since the AFL-NFL merger that a team has used all seven picks on defense. The 1985 Browns used all seven picks on offense. Carolina selected defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn in the first round and Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn in the second. The Panthers added Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride, West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson, Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy and Florida International cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver on day three of the draft.

