Sports Minute: Patterson carries Prairie View over Ark.-Pine Bluff 69-61

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - Devonte Patterson had 25 points as Prairie View topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69-61. Markedric Bell led the Golden Lions on Saturday night with 14 points.

