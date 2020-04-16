Sports Minute: PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The PGA Tour is laying out an ambitious plan to resume its season. The tour said Thursday that it plans to restart its season at Colonial in Texas on June 11-14. That would be the start of a PGA Tour event every week through the first of December, except for a Thanksgiving break. But that still hinges on getting a green light from government and health authorities that golf can be played in a safe manner to avoid spreading the new coronavirus. At least the first four tournaments would not have fans. Meanwhile, the Canadian Open was added to the list of canceled events.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.