Sports Minute: PGA Tour to hold minute of silence at 8:46 to honor Floyd

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The PGA Tour is leaving the 8:46 a.m. tee time vacant this week at Colonial. It's part of a tribute to George Floyd and to support efforts to end racial and social injustice. Authorities say 8 minutes, 46 seconds is how long Floyd was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before the handcuffed black man died. Monahan says 8:46 a.m. is when the tour will have a moment of silence and reflection in each of the four rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge. The moment of silence will start with three short blasts of the horn.

