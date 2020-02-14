Sports Minute: Pierson, Small lead Texas State past Louisiana-Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Nijal Pearson scored 18 points, Isiah Small had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Texas State got past Louisiana-Lafayette 68-59. Mason Harrell added 12 points and Alonzo Sule had seven rebounds for the Bobcats. Jalen Johnson had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Ragin' Cajuns, whose losing streak reached four games. Dou Gueye and P.J. Hardy added 11 points each.
