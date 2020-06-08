Sports Minute: Plenty of top players were drafted after the fifth round

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

The baseball draft has been shortened to five rounds this year, meaning the group of undrafted players could have more talent than usual. You could, in fact, actually put together a pretty good All-Star team of players who were drafted after the fifth round in years past. Mike Piazza at catcher, Albert Pujols at first base and Wade Boggs at third are just a few of the examples. Although expectations are higher for prospects taken in the first couple of rounds, players drafted much later can and do become major league standouts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.