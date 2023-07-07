x

Sports Minute: POLL ALERT: Baylor leapfrogs Gonzaga for No. 1, giving Top 25 its seventh team on top this season; SDSU into top five

3 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 January 20, 2020 11:06 AM January 20, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

NEW YORK (AP) - POLL ALERT: Baylor leapfrogs Gonzaga for No. 1, giving Top 25 its seventh team on top this season; SDSU into top five.

