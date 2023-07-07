Sports Minute: POLL ALERT: Baylor leapfrogs Gonzaga for No. 1, giving Top 25 its seventh team on top this season; SDSU into top five
NEW YORK (AP) - POLL ALERT: Baylor leapfrogs Gonzaga for No. 1, giving Top 25 its seventh team on top this season; SDSU into top five.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Back-to-school run aims to provide new shoes to students
-
Street in Mission renamed in honor of slain dispatch officer
-
Raymondville police chief: Survivor of fatal bar shooting claiming self-defense
-
Peñitas man charged with murder in step-daughter's death
-
Pharr family displaced after fire destroys their home
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships