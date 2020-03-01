Sports Minute: Porzingis scores 38; Mavs beat Wolves 111-91 without Doncic

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Kristaps Porzingis tied a season high with 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Seth Curry scored 27 and the Dallas Mavericks rolled to a 111-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with Luka Doncic sitting out with a left thumb sprain. Porzingis scored 22 points in the first half as Dallas led by 20 points and never looked back. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points as the Mavericks won for the third time in four games. D’Angelo Russell had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but Minnesota lost for the 20th time in 22 games.

