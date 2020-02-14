Sports Minute: Powell, Doncic lead Mavericks past beat-up Warriors 124-97

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Dwight Powell scored 21 points and was perfect from the floor in his return to the Bay Area after starring at Stanford, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 124-97. Luka Doncic added 20 points and eight rebounds as the Mavericks won their fourth straight against the Warriors - three in a row on their home floor. Powell shot 9 for 9 and grabbed six rebounds. Jordan Poole came off the bench to score 17 points for injury-plagued Golden State, which lost guard Jacob Evans III to a head injury.

