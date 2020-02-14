Sports Minute: Prairie View A&M cruises past Mississippi Valley St, 102-83
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Antione Lister scored 30 points as Prairie View A&M cruised past Mississippi Valley State, 102-83 for its fourth straight Southwestern Conference victory. The Panthers built a 15-point lead by intermission and maintained it in a wild second half that featured a combined 106 points between the teams. Prairie View shot 24 of 33 (72.7 %) in the second half.
