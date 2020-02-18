Sports Minute: Prairie View A&M tops Jackson St. 70-61 behind Andrus

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Gerard Andrus scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Prairie View A&M beat Jackson State 70-61 to win its fourth straight. Chancellor Ellis added 15 points and Antione Lister had 11 for the Panthers (14-11, 10-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who held the Tigers to 37% shooting from the field and 1 of 16 from long distance (6%). Jonas James scored 17 points and Jayveous McKinnis had 14 with 11 rebounds for Jackson State (10-16, 7-6). Venjie Wallis scored 11 points.

