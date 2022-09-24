Sports Minute: Prescott outplayed by Trubisky as Cowboys lose again

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Dak Prescott's late rally ran out of time, and the Dallas Cowboys dropped their third straight game with a 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. Prescott threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter, but Dallas lost for the seventh time in its last 10 games. The Cowboys still lead the disappointing NFC East by a half-game over Philadelphia, which hosts the last-place New York Giants on Monday night.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.