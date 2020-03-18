Sports Minute: Prescott's top weapons have big deals; is Cowboys QB next?

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

Dak Prescott has his No. 1 receiver back after the Dallas Cowboys opened free agency by signing Amari Cooper to a $100 million, five-year contract. The next question is whether the star quarterback will get a long-term deal after the Cowboys placed the roughly $31.5 million franchise tag on Prescott. Dallas is trying to counter the losses of several defensive starters with the expected signings of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and cornerback Maurice Canady. The Cowboys also are re-signing linebacker Sean Lee, cornerback Anthony Brown and safety Darian Thompson.

