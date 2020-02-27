Sports Minute: Quinn testifies he doesn't recall payments in NC agents case

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn testified Thursday that he doesn’t remember whether he received money from a former college football player charged with violating North Carolina’s sports agent law nearly a decade ago. The nine-year NFL veteran and impending free agent testified via video from Texas. Christopher Hawkins is on trial for providing improper benefits to Quinn and two other former Tar Heels football players in 2010. A prosecutor asked Quinn about a 2013 interview with an investigator in which he said he received money from Hawkins, but Quinn responded multiple times that didn't remember.

