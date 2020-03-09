Sports Minute: Rangers' Calhoun has surgery for broken jaw after HBP
By JAKE SEINER
AP Sports Writer
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was having surgery to repair his broken jaw Monday, a day after being hit in the face by a fastball. Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Calhoun was being operated on prior to Texas' spring training game against the Oakland Athletics. Woodward said doctors would decide during the procedure whether Calhoun would need to have his mouth wired shut, or if a plate would be inserted. The recovery if he only needs a plate is expected to be shorter. Woodward also said the team was not yet sure if Calhoun had a concussion.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County leaders discuss protocols to respond to possible COVID-19 cases
-
Valley hospitals prepared for possible COVID-19 cases
-
Expert: Investors advised to seek financial assistance amid stock market plunge
-
Former Elsa Parks and Recreation director charged with indecency with a child
-
Another continuance granted in Edinburg voter fraud case