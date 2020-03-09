Sports Minute: Rangers' Calhoun has surgery for broken jaw after HBP

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was having surgery to repair his broken jaw Monday, a day after being hit in the face by a fastball. Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Calhoun was being operated on prior to Texas' spring training game against the Oakland Athletics. Woodward said doctors would decide during the procedure whether Calhoun would need to have his mouth wired shut, or if a plate would be inserted. The recovery if he only needs a plate is expected to be shorter. Woodward also said the team was not yet sure if Calhoun had a concussion.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.