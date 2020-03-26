Sports Minute: Rangers LF Calhoun cleared for workouts after broken jaw
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Texas Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun says he has been cleared to resume daily workouts and baseball activity in his recovery from a broken jaw. Calhoun tweeted the news Thursday, on what was supposed to be baseball's opening day before the coronavirus pandemic. The outfielder had surgery March 9. That was a day after he was hit in the face by a fastball during a spring training game and suffered a broken jaw. Calhoun hit .269 with 21 homers in 83 games last season.
