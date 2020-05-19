Sports Minute: Rangers prefer new home over Arizona for 2nd spring training
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer
The Texas Rangers would prefer to stay home in their new ballpark whenever it is time to get back to spring training. They still haven’t played a game, or even had an organized workout, in their $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof. General manager Jon Daniels says there would be a lot of advantages to workouts in Texas instead of returning to their camp Arizona. Spring training has been on hold more than two months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. That has also delayed the start of the regular season.
