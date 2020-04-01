Sports Minute: Rangers vet Choo giving $1K each to 191 Texas minor leaguers

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

Rangers veteran Shin-Soo Choo is giving $1,000 each to 191 minor league players in the Texas organization. Choo hopes to the gifts will help financially strapped minor leaguers with the season on hold. Choo says he remembers the financial struggles when he was in the minors. The 37-year-old outfielder-designated hitter has never met most of the players he will be helping. He hopes the money will allow them to stay focused on their baseball careers instead of having to try to find ways to make money. Choo is going into the final season of a $130 million, seven-year contract with the Rangers.

