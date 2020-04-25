Sports Minute: Ravens draft Buckeyes Dobbins and Harrison among 5 players

By DAVID GINSBURG

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens sought to enhance an already strong running game by selecting Ohio State standout J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick in the NFL draft. Dobbins ran for a school-record 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns with the Buckeyes last season. After trading the 60th overall pick to New England, Baltimore took Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike at No. 71, used the 92nd selection to secure wide receiver Devin Duvernay of Texas, drafted Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison with the 98th overall pick and concluded the third round by taking Tyre Phillips from Mississippi State.

