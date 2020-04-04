Sports Minute: Reaction to the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame selection
By The Associated Press
Comments from some of the members of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame fans and others about Saturday's announcement of this year's class of enshrinees.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Valley cities place face mask orders, recommendations
-
Walmart limiting amount of customers in stores
-
Valley doctor speaks on treating first coronavirus patient in Brownsville
-
Experts explain different types of coronavirus tests
-
Valley moonshiner puts projects on hold to manufacture, sell sanitizer to public