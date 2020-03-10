Sports Minute: Report: No illegal meds in deaths of horses at Santa Anita

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A report released by the California Horse Racing Board on a spate of horse deaths at Santa Anita found that no illegal medications were used on the animals and 39% of the 23 fatalities occurred on surfaces affected by wet weather. The long-awaited report focused on 23 deaths as a result of racing or training between Dec. 30, 2018, and March 31, 2019. The fatalities roiled the industry and led track owner The Stronach Group to institute several reforms involving safety and medication. The 77-page report found no evidence of animal welfare violations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.