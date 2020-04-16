Sports Minute: Rice sophomore guard Trey Murphy transfers to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett says Trey Murphy III has joined the Cavaliers as a transfer from Rice. The Durham, North Carolina native will be eligible to practice next season, but will have to wait a year before he can play. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. At Rice, the 6-foot-8 Murphy averaged 13.7 points as a sophomore and made 75 3-pointers.

