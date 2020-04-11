Sports Minute: Ricks carries Abilene Christian past Sam Houston St. 85-69

ABILENE, Texas (AP) - Payten Ricks had 23 points as Abilene Christian beat Sam Houston State 85-69. Clay Gayman had 13 points for Abilene Christian, which won its sixth straight game. Kolton Kohl added 12 points. Dainan Swoope had 17 points and Zach Nutall added 13 points for Sam Houston State.

