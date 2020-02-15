Sports Minute: Ricks, Mason lead Abilene Christian past Texas A&M-CC 78-64

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Payten Ricks scored 17 points and Coryon Mason added 14 as Abilene Christian defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78-64. Joe Pleasant added 11 points for Abilene Christian. Jordan Hairston had 13 points for the Islanders. Myles Smith had 10 points and six rebounds. Elijah Schmidt also scored 10 points.

