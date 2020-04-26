Sports Minute: Safety Frazier becomes 11th free agent to join Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) - Safety Kavon Frazier, who missed most of last season with a pectoral injury, has signed with the Miami Dolphins. Frazier was limited to four games in 2019 for the Dallas Cowboys before going on injured reserve. In four seasons with Dallas, he played 44 games, starting twice, and also contributed on special teams. Frazier becomes the 11th free agent to join the Dolphins this offseason. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Central Michigan.

