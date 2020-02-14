Sports Minute: Sam Houston St. beats Abilene Christian 82-76 in OT

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Kai Mitchell scored seven of his career-high tying 27 points in overtime and Sam Houston State defeated Abilene Christian 82-76. Mitchell made 8 of 12 from the field, hit all 10 of his foul shots and blocked three shots. Zach Nutall added 15 points for SHSU. Mitchell converted a tie-breaking three-point play and Dainan Swoope hit a 3-pointer to give the Bearkats a 76-70 lead with 1:56 to play. Coryon Mason had 19 points for the Wildcats and Damien Daniels scored 11.

