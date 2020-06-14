Sports Minute: Schools debate whether to detail positive tests for athletes

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

College officials haven’t come up with a consensus opinion as they debate whether to announce how many of their athletes test positive for the coronavirus. Nearly half of the 66 Football Bowl Subdivision members that responded to an Associated Press inquiry said they were still deciding whether to announce the number of athletes with positive tests. Just over half of the schools will not release any numbers to the general public. Schools are trying to balance the public’s right to know during a pandemic against student privacy rights.

