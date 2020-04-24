Sports Minute: Seahawks keep their pick, select Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks delivered one of the surprises of the first round of the NFL draft by selecting Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the No. 27 pick. The shock was Seattle’s decision to make a pick in the first round without making moves to acquire additional picks later. It’s the first time Seattle has used its original first-round pick since 2011, when it drafted offensive lineman James Carpenter with the No. 25 selection. Brooks is a speedy linebacker who led Texas Tech in tackles in three of his four seasons with the Red Raiders. He was a second-team AP All-American last season.

