Sports Minute: SEC to allow football workouts on campus beginning June 8

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Southeastern Conference schools will be able to bring athletes back to campus for voluntary activities starting June 8 at the discretion of each university. The SEC’s announcement is the latest sign that a college football season in some form will go ahead this fall. The move comes two days after the NCAA Division I Council voted to lift a moratorium on voluntary workouts on campus by football and basketball players at the end of the month.

