Sports Minute: Shivers, Kuljuhovic lead Southern past Prairie View in OT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Ahsante Shivers scored 22 points. half of them in overtime, and Southern battled past Prairie View A&M to end the regular season with seven straight wins. Shivers made all 10 free throws and Amel Kuljuhovic was 8 of 8 at the line to add 19 points for the Jaguars, who made 11 of 11 free throws in OT. Prairie View, which had won eight in a row, dropped its last two regular-season games but still earned top seed to next week's SWAC tournament. Southern earned the No. 2 seed. Gerard Andrus scored 20 to lead PVAMU,

