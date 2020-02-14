Sports Minute: Sinclair adds to her record and Canada downs Mexico 2-0

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) - Christine Sinclair extended her international career goals record when she scored in the 26th minute and Canada went on to defeat Mexico 2-0 in the final group stage match at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic qualifying tournament. Canada goes on to face Costa Rica in the semifinals on Friday in Carson, California. Mexico draws a more difficult task in the other semi against the defending World Cup champion U.S. national team. The winners of the semifinals will earn the region's two berths in the Tokyo Olympics.

