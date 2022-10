Sports Minute: Smith carries Texas A&M-CC over St. Mary's 81-53

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Myles Smith had 20 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi romped past St. Mary's (TX) 81-53. Elijah Schmidt had 14 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-5).

