Sports Minute: Smith scores 19, UCF upsets SMU after blowing big lead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Collin Smith scored 19 points and UCF scored the final five points of the game from the foul line to upset SMU 61-58 after blowing a 22-point first-half lead. Smith made three of the late free throws, including one in the final minute and Brandon Mahan closed out the scoring with 29.7 seconds to go. But SMU missed two shots and had a turnover after taking a 58-56 lead on a Kendrick Davis 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run with 1:47 remaining. Tyson Jolly scored 14 points for the Mustangs, who fell behind 19-0.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.