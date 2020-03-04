Sports Minute: Smith scores 19, UCF upsets SMU after blowing big lead
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Collin Smith scored 19 points and UCF scored the final five points of the game from the foul line to upset SMU 61-58 after blowing a 22-point first-half lead. Smith made three of the late free throws, including one in the final minute and Brandon Mahan closed out the scoring with 29.7 seconds to go. But SMU missed two shots and had a turnover after taking a 58-56 lead on a Kendrick Davis 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run with 1:47 remaining. Tyson Jolly scored 14 points for the Mustangs, who fell behind 19-0.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Investigation underway after drowning reported at South Padre Island
-
Another San Juan resident reports issues with water filtration system installation
-
Cameron County election officials canvassing votes
-
Initiative brings awareness of teen drinking and driving to Weslaco students
-
District 28 congressional race shows political landscape changing in South Texas