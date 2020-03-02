Sports Minute: South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon still lead women's Top 25

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon continue to lead the way in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll as the top three teams. Stanford fell three spots to No. 7 after dropping games to Oregon and Arizona. It was another rough week for ranked teams, with six of them losing Sunday to unranked opponents. That includes TCU, which fell out of the poll. Arkansas re-entered the rankings at No. 25.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.