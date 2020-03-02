Sports Minute: South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon top women's NCAA reveal

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon and Maryland would be the No. 1 seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament began Monday. With two weeks to go until selection Monday, the NCAA revealed the top 16 teams to this point of the season. Most of the major conferences are set to begin their conference tournaments this week. The top 16 teams in the field would potentially host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 20.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.