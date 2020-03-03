Sports Minute: Spurs coach Popovich misses game vs Hornets; Duncan fills in
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will not coach Tuesday night's game against the Hornets. The team says he is away attending to personal business. Former Spurs star and assistant coach Tim Duncan stepped in as acting head coach. Popovich is expected to return for San Antonio's next game against the Nets. Spurs assistant Will Hardy said it will be a group effort in coaching the team.
