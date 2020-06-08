Sports Minute: Spurs say Aldridge had season-ending shoulder surgery

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of San Antonio’s season while he recovers from surgery on his right shoulder. It's a blow to the Spurs' hopes of extending their streak of playoff appearances. Aldridge had surgery on April 24, stemming from an injury the Spurs said the seven-time All-Star suffered in a game at Utah on Feb. 21. He played in two more games after getting hurt, including one in which he scored 24 points in San Antonio's win over Dallas. The Spurs have been to the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons, matching the longest streak in NBA history.

