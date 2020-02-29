Sports Minute: Stephen F. Austin clinches outright Southland title
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) - Kevon Harris had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Stephen F. Austin beat Lamar 95-76 to clinch the outright Southland Conference title. The victory also extended the Lumberjacks' win streak to 13 games. T.J. Atwood had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals, whose four-game winning streak was broken.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
