Sports Minute: Stephen F. Austin downs Abilene Christian 35-32 in OT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trae Self threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns and Stephen F. Austin beat Abilene Christian 35-32 in overtime on Saturday.

Self's 16-yard scoring pass to Chad Aune in the extra session served as the game winner. Blair Zepeda's 35-yard field goal in overtime gave the Wildcats their last lead at 32-29.

Stephen F. Austin (3-3, 1-0 Southland Conference) scored two touchdowns, one with 2:23 left in regulation and the other with 51 seconds left to force overtime.

Abilene Christian (0-3, 0-1) scored with 98 seconds left when Tyrese White ran it in from 3-yards out, and the 2-point conversion made it 29-22 in favor of the Wildcats. That score was set up on Peyton Mansell's short pass to Kobe Clark who ran for the majority of the 78-yard completion.

The Lumberjacks countered when Self completed a short pass to Jeremiah Miller for a 62-yard completion. The play set up Self's 5-yard scoring pass to Remi Simmons to tie it.

Mansell threw for 224 yards and had three interceptions and Abilene Christian turned it over five times.

