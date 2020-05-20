Sports Minute: Stephen F. Austin gets postseason bans, forfeits wins

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - Stephen F. Austin received postseason bans for having low scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate and agreed to several sanctions including probation, scholarship reductions and the forfeiture of wins for the improper certification of 82 student-athletes. Improper certification means the student-athletes competed while ineligible. The school acknowledged that it failed to exercise institution control. The football team won’t be allowed to participate in the 2020 postseason, the men’s basketball team can’t participate in the 2021-22 postseason and the baseball team will be prohibited from participating in the postseason in the spring of 2021. The basketball team must forfeit three conference championships and its victory in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

