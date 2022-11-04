x

Sports Minute: Tampa Bay Lightning advance to face Dallas Stars in Stanley Cup finals, beating New York Islanders 2-1 in OT in Game 6

2 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 September 17, 2020 10:19 PM September 17, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning advance to face Dallas Stars in Stanley Cup finals, beating New York Islanders 2-1 in OT in Game 6.

