Sports Minute: Tampa Bay Lightning advance to face Dallas Stars in Stanley Cup finals, beating New York Islanders 2-1 in OT in Game 6
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning advance to face Dallas Stars in Stanley Cup finals, beating New York Islanders 2-1 in OT in Game 6.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Mission
-
La Joya ISD police chief: School bus driver suffers medical condition, crashes...
-
TSA agents at McAllen airport provide tips for holiday travel
-
Long time incumbent facing first time nominee in District 38 race
-
Flores looking to retain District 34 seat against Gonzalez