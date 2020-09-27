Sports Minute: Teague scores 15 points, No. 1 Baylor beats Iowa State 67-53

By ROB GRAY

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) - MaCio Teague scored 15 points and No. 1 Baylor beat Iowa State 67-53. Mark Vital had eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Bears. Baylor used a 17-2 run midway through the second half to turn a five-point lead into a 59-41 edge with 7:43 left. Devonte Bandoo scored seven of his 12 points off the bench during the spurt, which came after Iowa State coach Steve Prohm was assessed a technical foul. Baylor has won 10 of its past 13 games against the Cyclones. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 19 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 16.

